ASAP Rocky's lawyer makes shocking revelation about Diddy, Jay-Z

Joe Tacopina claims Jay-Z and Diddy haven't seen eye to eye for years

A$AP Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, revealed he turned down an opportunity to get involved in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ legal battle — because of his ties to Jay-Z.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club on February 24, Tacopina explained that his connection to Roc Nation made it impossible for him to consider Diddy's case.

“I represent Roc Nation; a lot of people in Roc I’m very close with,” he said, adding that Jay-Z and Roc Nation president Desiree Perez are “like family” to him.

“I don’t think they see eye to eye with P. Diddy,” he noted, suggesting tensions between the two hip-hop moguls.

Diddy is currently facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges from behind bars, while his relationship with Jay-Z has come under renewed scrutiny.

Host Charlamagne Tha God pressed Tacopina to clarify, questioning whether Jay-Z and Diddy were ever truly close. The attorney suggested that while they’ve been photographed together over the years, their dynamic changed long ago.

Diddy’s legal woes have already caused shifts in his defense team. Attorney Anthony Ricco recently stepped down, stating he could no longer effectively serve as counsel.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has also faced legal allegations recently — though a lawsuit accusing him and Diddy of sexually assaulting a minor was voluntarily dismissed on February 14.