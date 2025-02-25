Duchess Sophie receives major honour ahead of delightful milestone

Duchess Sophie was honoured with a delightful title ahead of her life's special milestone with Prince Edward.

The Duchess of Edinburgh received praise from a well-known designer Jane Taylor, who has designed graceful attires for the mother-of-two.

According to GB, the fashion expert dubbed Sophie 'incredible' during a conversation at London Fashion Week.

She shared, "The loyalty, support and kindness the Duchess of Edinburgh has shown me over the past 16 years have been truly integral to my career and business."

"Her unwavering belief in my designs has led me to create dozens, perhaps even hundreds of pieces for her, often with complete creative freedom," the designer added.

It is not a hidden fact that Duchess Sophie has always supported the British Fashion Council and promoted the UK-based designers by wearing their dresses at royal duties.

"Having such an incredible ambassador means so much to designers and the industry in this country, and it has been an absolute honour to work with her and her wonderful team," Taylor stated.

Duchess Sophie received this honour ahead of her 25th wedding anniversary with Edward.