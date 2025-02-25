Taylor Swift advised to change 'tack' with Travis Kelce after 'dark' love-story period

Taylor Swift advised to 'split' from Travis Kelce following Super Bowl 'insult'

Taylor Swift has been reportedly advised to ‘split’ from Travis Kelce after her close friends and family expressed their concerns over mounting pressures for the couple.

According to Heat, the Anti-hero hitmaker is currently trying to decipher where it all went wrong at the Super Bowl.

A source close to the couple has opened up to the outlet about the singer's consideration process, revealing whether she and Travis should be changing ‘tack.’

They said, “Taylor has been left devastated by the boos. It was a really shocking moment – especially after she was riding so high following the Eras Tour. She sees herself as a good person who strives to make the best decisions, so to receive a public bashing was quite traumatising.”

Ahead of the ‘not-so-successful’ Super Bowl, Travis and Taylor had everything within their fists as both of their respective careers were at an all-time high.

However, the insider further went on to add, “It’s been a blow to them both, and it’s put pressure on them to split things up, work-wise. Travis has been criticised for not giving the team his full attention amid his high-publicity romance with Taylor. It suddenly feels like the tide is turning, and both will be advised to protect their own individual brands – at whatever cost.

“Taylor isn’t a quitter, but experiencing so much vitriol from the American public has left her feeling really shaken. Friends and family are worried, and they’re hoping the couple can manage this darker period of their love story.”

Despite all the challenges they have faced so far, the power couple’s inner circle still have their hopes high for them.