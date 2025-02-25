Indian film star Govinda heads for divorce? 

Bollywood actor Govinda is reportedly parting ways with his wife Sunita Ahuja after 37 years of marriage.
According to Indian media outlet Zoom TV, divorce rumours began circulating after a Reddit post, which was later deleted but the speculation continued to spread and created buzz.
It is pertinent to note that the Jodi No. 1 star and his longtime wife have not commented on the ongoing divorce rumours.
However, recently Sunita fueled the split rumours as she confrimed in an interview that they both lives in separate homes.
In recent weeks, she has given a number of interviews to discuss her marriage to the Partner actor and it was during one of those interviews that she revealed the major news.
In addition, on Valentine’s Day, she was spotted with her son, Yash Vardha,n and when asked about Govinda’s whereabouts, she gave a playful response:
“Hello, happy Valentine’s. Sir apne Valentine ke sath hai. Gadbad mat samjhna. Wo apne kaam se bohot pyaar karte hai na, to kaam unka Valentine hai.” (Translation: "He's with his Valentine. Don't get confused, he loves his work so much, that his work is his Valentine.")
Notably, separation rumours have been circulating for the past few months; however, the couple neither denied nor confirmed them, leaving their admirers without closure and anticipating that the rumours would turn out to be false.
Prince William reacts to major Palace issue as he returns from Caribbean tour
'Levitating' hitmaker Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner have been dating for over a year
Rachel Zegler addresses negative comments surrounding her Disney’s upcoming live-action movie
Queen Camilla set to attend key event as King Charles continues with his engagements
Rob Liefeld, ‘Deadpool’ creator slams Kevin Feige for ‘Captain America 4’ box office crash
James Gunn, Peter Safran reflects on his plan if DC Studios doesn’t go the planned way