Indian film star Govinda heads for divorce?

Bollywood actor Govinda is reportedly parting ways with his wife Sunita Ahuja after 37 years of marriage.

According to Indian media outlet Zoom TV, divorce rumours began circulating after a Reddit post, which was later deleted but the speculation continued to spread and created buzz.

It is pertinent to note that the Jodi No. 1 star and his longtime wife have not commented on the ongoing divorce rumours.

However, recently Sunita fueled the split rumours as she confrimed in an interview that they both lives in separate homes.

In recent weeks, she has given a number of interviews to discuss her marriage to the Partner actor and it was during one of those interviews that she revealed the major news.

In addition, on Valentine’s Day, she was spotted with her son, Yash Vardha,n and when asked about Govinda’s whereabouts, she gave a playful response:

“Hello, happy Valentine’s. Sir apne Valentine ke sath hai. Gadbad mat samjhna. Wo apne kaam se bohot pyaar karte hai na, to kaam unka Valentine hai.” (Translation: "He's with his Valentine. Don't get confused, he loves his work so much, that his work is his Valentine.")

Notably, separation rumours have been circulating for the past few months; however, the couple neither denied nor confirmed them, leaving their admirers without closure and anticipating that the rumours would turn out to be false.