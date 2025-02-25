Dwayne Johnson gets emotional as he honours his dad’s WWE legacy

Dwayne Johnson gets emotional as he reflects on his dad’s WWE legacy

Dwayne Johnson gets emotional as he honours his father’s WWE legacy.

On February 24, the Red Notice star took to Instagram and posted a clip from WWE headquarters where he reflected on his dad Rocky Johnson’s incredible career.

The Rock noted that the “phrase of trailblazer is connected to my dad’s name”.

In the video, Dwayne shared that the reason why his father’s picture moved him so much was because he was the first black tag team champions in the history of WWE.

The Jungle Cruise actor noted that his father was gleaming with pride and joy in his photo and in that moment, Dwayne would like to give him a hug and said, “I am proud of you dad”.

While praising his father’s strength, the Fast & Furious alum poured out his heart in the caption.

“My dad was a strong, tough guy, and hardened by all the different kind of beatings life gave him, but I know he ALWAYS appreciated (and smiled!) receiving “his flowers” for all the challenges he overcame and road he paved for all of us of color, and all of us of ANY colour,” wrote the 52-year-old.

The Black Adam actor mentioned, “I get emotional in moments like this because it’s the great reminder to always be as present as possible with your loved ones, because we just never know what’s around the corner and when, just like that — they’re gone.”

“My old man wasn’t a big ‘I love you guy, but he would always say three things to me as a kid that always stuck with me: a day without pain, is like a day without sunshine… respect is given when it’s earned, so go out and earn it… the show must go on,’” he pointed out.

In the end, Dwayne thanked his father for “paving the way” for new talent.