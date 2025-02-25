James Gunn reveals one thing that’ll make him ‘quit’ DC

James Gunn on DC Studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran won’t have DC Studios any other way than something thats “good stuff, that’s cool, that works”.

At a press event on Friday, the Superman: Legacy director and DC Studios co-CEO made it clear that if DC ever turned into a content-churning machine rather than a place for great storytelling, he’d walk away.

“I’d quit,” Gunn said bluntly when asked about the possibility of DC prioritizing quantity over quality.

“I’m being serious! I’m not going to do this unless I think we’re doing good stuff, that’s cool, that works.”

Of course, before fans could start panicking, Gunn clarified, “I’m not saying I’m going to quit, I’m not damning DC.”

His point? He’s committed to making great movies and shows—but only if they’re done right.

Unlike other major studios, Gunn has been vocal about his approach, no film or series moves forward unless the script is rock-solid.

“I’ve seen too many movies go into production without a third act,” he explained, emphasizing that DC Studios won’t be rushing anything just to meet deadlines.

His co-CEO Peter Safran echoed this sentiment, reassuring fans that DC isn’t aiming for an overwhelming output of content.

“We’re very deliberate in our output. We’re not looking to make five movies a year and five series,” Safran said.

“We’re really focused on telling great versions of the stories we want to tell, and we have zero pressure on us from [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] David [Zaslav] or anyone else to deliver more than that.”

When asked about concerns over political pressures or censorship in filmmaking—especially with a shifting political climate—Gunn remained unfazed.

“I know what you’re saying, but I’ve been off making Superman and working on stories for three years, and I just try to tell the best stories I possibly can. That’s all I care about,” he stated.

He also admitted he’s tuned out from online chatter, adding, “I used to read the news a lot and stuff, I’m not on the internet.”

And as for anyone trying to dictate how he casts or crafts his stories? Gunn had a simple response.

“No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie for whatever reason, I don’t give a s***. I was always about making the best story possible with the best characters possible.”

Safran wrapped up the discussion with a final note on inclusivity, saying, “We want to make movies for a diverse audience.”

With that kind of focus and passion, it’s clear Gunn and Safran are steering DC toward a future built on quality, not quantity.