Former royal aide's interview sparks speculation of Prince William’s approval

Jason Knauf’s remarks on the royal rift hint at Prince William’s silent approval

Former royal aide Jason Knauf has made headlines after his recent appearance on 60 Minutes Australia, where he spoke about the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Royal expert Cameron Walker suggested on GB News that Knauf likely had William’s approval before discussing the strained relationship between the brothers.

Although Knauf no longer works for the Prince of Wales, he remains a close and trusted confidante. During the interview, Knauf described the brothers' relationship as "hard and sad" while underscoring William’s preference for privacy.

"He has chosen to keep his thoughts private, and all of us who know him should do the same," Knauf stated.

Knauf, who once managed communications for both William and Harry, also spoke about the evolving role of the monarchy, noting that each generation must redefine its responsibilities.

His involvement in past tensions between the brothers, particularly concerning allegations against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has long been a point of contention.