Diddy’s lawyer makes bombshell claims in new filing ahead of trial

Diddy argues evidence was ‘never credible’ in the trafficking case

Sean Diddy Combs filed a new appeal in court ahead of the beginning of his trial in May.

The 55-year-old Combs’ attorneys claimed in documents that the search warrants for the disgraced rapper’s Los Angeles and Miami homes, iCloud accounts, phones and hotel room were too broad, and “presented a grossly distorted picture of reality.”

“The probable cause statements were intentionally misleading,” the Last Night rapper’s team wrote in the filing.

“But it worked — the government got its warrants, leaked damaging information and then executed its military-style raids at Combs’ residences.”

In the documents acquired by Page Six, the lawyers alleged that the most obscene details listed in the search warrant came from “Producer-1,” whose claims they argued “were never credible.”

“The government essentially took the position that everything about his life is possible evidence of a crime,” the filing continued.

“The government eventually dropped these allegations in later warrants, but their lack of credibility was manifest from the outset. And the government once again failed to disclose Producer-1’s financial incentive to fabricate and embellish.”

Diddy’s team alleged that the case “reflect(s) an extraordinary legal theory that Mr. Combs is himself an ‘enterprise’ and that his businesses, his household, his personal relationships and his sex life were all part of a criminal conspiracy.”

“The government essentially took the position that everything about his life is possible evidence of a crime. … The only limitation was that evidence had to be ‘related to the subject offenses’ — but because the theory was that his entire life was a racketeering enterprise, that was no limitation at all,” the document read.