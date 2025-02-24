Meghan and Harry's deep impact on Kate and William after feud revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have 'relaxed' royal PDA rules for Kate Middleton and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s affectionate nature with Prince Harry may have sparked a shift within the royal family.

Royal photographer Karwai Tang believes the Duchess of Sussex’s public displays of affection have influenced Prince William and Kate Middleton to be a little more “demonstrative.”

“She’s very handsy, very touchy … touchy-feely with Harry,” Tang told Us Weekly, noting that over time, it seems to have rubbed off on the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“I think with Harry and Meghan being in the royal family for those few years, it’s sort of relaxed a lot of the other members,” he said.

While William and Kate aren’t known for PDA, Tang pointed out that they’ve occasionally shown more affectionate gestures publicly, “like a hand on the back or on the knee.”

Tang, who has photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since before their 2018 wedding, enjoys capturing their candid moments. “They photograph really well, genuine,” he said, calling them “very demonstrative.”

The Sussexes’ affectionate nature was on full display during the 2025 Invictus Games, where they shared a passionate kiss. Later, Markle posted a sweet kissing photo on her Instagram for Valentine’s Day.

Not long after, William and Kate shared a rare intimate moment, posting a picture of him kissing her on the cheek.

However, previous reports suggest William wasn’t always comfortable with Markle’s affectionate approach. Palace insiders recently told journalist Tom Quinn that her tactile nature once made William and King Charles III “flinch” when she lived in the UK.