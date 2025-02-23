Keanu Reeves shares 'exciting' news about his 'highly-anticipated' new film

Keanu Reeves shares update on 'Constantine' sequel

Keanu Reeves shared an update on the Constantine sequel, confirming that the new instalment is already in early script-writing stages.

The actor, who previously starred in the 2005 fantasy as a demonologist, offered an insight into the upcoming follow-up.

During an exclusive interview with Inverse, the actor claimed, “We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘OK.’ So, we’re going to try and write a script.”

Despite keeping other details under wraps, Reeves teased a more ‘troubled’ character as compared to the first run.

He further went on to add, “We’re not going off that. John Constantine’s going to be tortured even more.”

Francis Lawrence, whose feature-film debut was Constantine, previously opened up to Collider about the highly-anticipated sequel.

He said at the time, “We have a great idea. We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things.”

For the unversed, the film has been in the works since 2020, and is gradually picking up pace.