Tyla opens up about her 'determined' path to stardom

Tyla offers rare glimpse into music career

Tyla is offering a rare glimpse into her music career, reflecting on how she deserved her big break in the industry.

During an exclusive interview with British Vogue, the South African hitmaker talked about the success of her first single Getting Late, which was released in 2019.

Discussing how she was ‘adamant’ to make it big in the industry, she told the outlet, "That video went...Especially in South Africa and Africa. And from there I showed my parents that I was serious about this and that it is possible."

The 23-year-old explained that despite her parents’ hesitation, she was very much inclined to make a career for herself.

She further went on to add, "They didn't want me to be disappointed if things didn't go my way. But I was so adamant. I was going to make it happen no matter what."

The Grammy winner said that while she had difficulty managing her final year at school, she “knew this is what (she) wanted to do.”

For the unversed, Tyla signed up for Epic Records in 2021 and has been widely-known for her chart-topping single Water.