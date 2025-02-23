Colin Farrell bags another major nomination for 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell becomes third most iconic villains of DC after Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix

Colin Farrell has earned himself the status of being known as one of DC’s iconic villains.

Playing the famous comic book antagonist in the HBO series named The Penguin has made him recognizable globally.

Today, he is known to be the third most wonderful DC villains after Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, widely known to play Joker.

The Penguin made Colin bag some major accolades like Golden Globe Award in the category of Best Actor in a Mini-series.

Meanwhile, he also won an award 2025 Critics Choice Awards for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

Now, the 48-year-old has received another major nomination at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG) in the category of Outstanding Performance in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

2024 American crime drama developed by Lauren LeFranc features Farrell with Cristin Milioti, Theo Rossi, Rhenzy Feliz and Mark Strong.

The Penguin is a spin-off show that is set after the events of The Batman 2022.

The hit mini-series, however, will not be getting another season though, but Colin will revisit his character in the 2027 Batman movie, directed by Matt Reeves.