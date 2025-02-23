New rain spell forecast across country with flash flood warning

Motorcyclists commuting amid rain on September 20, 2023. — INP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that a new rain spell is expected across various parts of the country from tomorrow (Monday).

A system of westerly winds, as per the Met Office, will enter the country due to which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are likely to experience hail.

Meanwhile, northern areas are expected to receive snowfall with showers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The PMD's forecast comes days after Islamabad and Rawalpindi finally received heavy rainfall after nearly four months, providing much-needed relief amid an escalating water crisis.

Various parts of Punjab and KP also experienced rainfall after a long gap, with light to heavy showers reported in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Hafizabad.

As per the Met Office's website, cloudy weather with rain and snow is expected in northeast and western Balochistan, and parts of KP along with partly cloudy weather is likely in GB and AJK on Monday.

Rain is also likely in Murree and Galliyat on Tuesday coupled with wind, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms in northeast Punjab.

The PMD has warned that flash flooding is also expected in vulnerable areas of upper KP and AJK while advising tourists to avoid unnecessary travel.