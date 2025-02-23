Ariana Grande raises health concerns amid hectic ‘Wicked’ press tours

Ariana Garnde BAFTA appearance raises health concerns

Ariana Grande’s health appears to be deteriorating due to intense demands of filming and promoting Wicked.

After an image of the 7 Rings singer started making rounds on the internet, fans and well-wishers were left worried as Grande seemed noticeably frail.

The notion picked up in headlines especially after the Thank U, Next singer attended the BAFTAs, where she looked shockingly slim, with hollow cheeks and a visible sternum in a plunging V-neck gown, per Page Six.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "I am NOT body shaming; however, this photo does cause concern. #ArianaGrande is 31 years old and is a petite woman. This is not petite. This is emaciation. She lost a "few pounds" filming Wicked. I don’t believe it. I think she’s unwell. I feel sad. WHERE ARE HER PEOPLE?"

A former colleague of the 31-year-old told the outlet that Wicked's promotional schedule has been exhausting.

"It’s physically so demanding. I don’t even think your body knows when it needs to eat," said the insider. "You’re sleeping when you’re supposed to be up, and you’re up when you’re supposed to be sleeping."

The source added that "it’s just the non-stop running on that kind of schedule" and it is "harder to take care of [herself] both mentally and physically."

"You always have to be on. You have to really be measured about what you say, you always have to be thinking, 'If I say this, is it going to come out like this?' Your brain is nonstop working," they added.

Unfortunately, Grande won't get a break soon, as she will most likely resume press tours for Wicked: For Good which is slated for release in November 20, 2025.