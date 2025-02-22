Jennifer Lopez marks new beginnings after 'heartbreaking' split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez marks new beginnings with $21million home after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez, who reportedly finalised her divorce matter with ex-husband Ben Affleck, is now clearly turning over a new leaf, as she treated herself with a $21million new luxurious house.

The pop star and actress who is known for her unstoppable hustle, is looking to start a fresh chapter after her “heartbreaking” split from the actor.

TMZ reports that the 55-year-old singer has settled into her new home in the celebrity-packed Hidden Hills. However, the news came after singer’s former husband bought a place in Brentwood.

Lopez’s new 2.5-acre home has everything everyone desires for — a huge main house, a barn, stables, a riding arena, a guest house and a pool.

There’s a private theatre and a chef’s kitchen along with a gym as well.

The $21 million mansion once belonged to music legend John Fogerty and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone.

The former couple Bennifer still hasn’t sold their former Beverly Hills estate, which they bought for $61 million in May 2023. The jaw-dropping property spans an impressive 38,000 square feet.

However, as per court documents issued by People magazine, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage has been officially dissolved, with the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruling that the couple is now legally single as of February 21.