Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle losing its seriousness

‘Sexist’ magazine cover parodies Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni saga

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal dispute is losing its seriousness as the time is passing by.

The whole controversy arose when the Gossip Girl alum filed a complaint against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni in December, 2024 accusing him of sexual abuse and launching a smear campaign against her.

However, as weeks turn into months the legal fiasco is now being taken lightly.

It started when Ryan Reynolds joked at SNL 50 Anniversary special responding to a question by host Tina Fey, with a reply, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

The light-hearted comment went viral with the Deadpool star drawing backlash for making fun of his wife’s sexual abuse allegations.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has depicted the legal fight in a light-hearted manner.

In its latest edition cover, the magazine depicted the Age of Adaline actor slinging a mobile on the Jane The Virgin star who held a copy of Colleen Hoover’s novel, on which the film is based.

Daily Mail reported the controversial depiction to be a biblical reference to the story of David and Goliath “in which a small shepherd boy defies the odds by taking down a giant”.

Blake’s spokesperson reacted to it and called it “sexist”.

Social media users were quick to react.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Incredibly inappropriate. You have a responsibility as a publication, but time and time again yours has trivialized sexual harassment and assault, among other horrible things.’

Second user reacted, “Something is actually deeply wrong with your publication that you thought this disgusting cover was even remotely appropriate. This is disturbing.”

Another user tweeted, “Did you forget that this entire case is about sexual harassment in the workplace?”