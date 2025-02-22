Jamie Lee Curtis never cared about 'looking pretty' in films

'Trading Places' star believes 'freedom from vanity frees her as an artist'

Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis has admitted that it never mattered to her how she looks in a movie.

According to the film producer, many of her projects lately have been keeping her away from the vanity.

Curtis last starred in The Last Showgirl, which also did not require her to visit vanity.

The 66-year-old opened: "Looking pretty in the movies was never my thing. It's just not who I am; it's just not been my currency.”

In conversation with Empire, she explained: "Whether you thought I was pretty or not, it wasn't like I felt like I was a great beauty, and that the camera would love me.”

Jamie believes that freedom from vanity frees her as an artist. It doesn’t matter to her because she is just doing work and that is what she longs for.

"Lately I've been able to become characters which have freed my from any vanity, which then frees me as an artist – because then it doesn't matter, because then I'm just doing the work. And I've always wanted to do that work”, the True Lies star added.

On the work front, American actress and Children’s author will be revisiting her role as Tess Coleman in 2025 Freakier Friday.