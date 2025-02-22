Olivia Rodrigo marks birthday milestone with close friends

Olivia Rodrigo rang in her 22nd birthday with sweet celebration joined by her close friends.

The Déjà vu singer shared carousel picture of her birthday evening that she spent with her friends, Conan Grey, Joe Locke, Madision Hu, Iris Apatow and Laufey.

Along the post she captioned, "thank u for all the birthday wishes!!! I feel like the luckiest girl alive!!! grateful for this year and all the love, friendship, music, magic and spaghetti I got to experience! cheers to 22!!!"

The first picture of the post featured Rodrigo donning a black-white polka dots retro 1950-inspired dress as she gave out a quirky pose, relishing a plate of spaghetti with her friends

The rest of the photos shared glimpses of her night out with friends including, one in a red retro vintage dress.

The Vampire singer also received wishes from Kid Laroi who wrote in his Instagram stories, "happy bday twinnnnnnnn @oliviarodrigo we’re lucky to have you!!!!!!!" While Paris Hilton wrote in her, "Happy Birthday @oliviarodrigo Love you Sis!"

Billy Joel also shared some of their memories together in an Instagram Reel set to Rodrigo’s 2021 single Déjà vu, in which she mentions his name and music with the lyrics, "I bet that she knows Billy Joel because you played her Uptown Girl" and "But she doesn't know that I was the one who taught you Billy Joel."

Rodrigo have been dating Enola Holmes star, Louis Partridge, however the actor wasn’t seen at the celebrations.