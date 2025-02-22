Blake Lively seeks protection order amid 'violent' threats in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

The highly publicised legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a concerning turn, with Blake seeking a protection order to safeguard those close to her from "violent" messages.

The 37-year-old actress's legal team has petitioned the court to grant her and her loved ones enhanced protections, citing the increasingly hostile nature of the threats they have received.

The drama surrounding the case has been escalating since Blake launched a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin in December last year.

The situation became even more complicated when Justin filed a counter suit, accusing Blake of defamation and reputational damage.

As a result, the legal battle has engulfed not only the two stars but also their respective public relations teams and production companies.

In recent weeks, tensions have continued to rise as details about the complaint and counter complaint have generated headlines that have spread globally.

The Gossip Girl alum's legal team has now returned to court, urging authorities to take additional measures to protect her, her family, and others close to her and the case.

As part of their request, her lawyer has suggested that certain details of the case should be restricted to attorney's eyes only to limit the number of sensational headlines being generated by the case.

This proposal is outlined in a letter submitted to Judge Lewis J. Liman, which defines sensitive information as "highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such is likely to cause a competitive, business, commercial, financial, personal or privacy injury."

The letter goes on to justify this request by stating that the case involves "high-profile individuals, to whom a duty of confidentiality is owed."

Furthermore, it notes that Blake, her family, and others have received "violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications," highlighting the need for enhanced protections.

As the case continues to unfold, it appears that there may be more than a year of further drama ahead, with the trial not scheduled to begin until March 2026.