King Charles to commemorate 80 years of VE day with Royal tribute

King Charles will lead the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a series of heartfelt tributes to war veterans.



A special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey will be attended by senior royals, including Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, alongside the Prime Minister and military families.

On May 8, the King will also lead a solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph, marking eight decades since the end of World War II in Europe, reported Mirror.

The UK government plans to unveil nationwide events, which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described as an opportunity for the country to unite in remembrance and gratitude.

Despite facing health challenges, the King remains committed to honouring Britain’s war heroes. Buckingham Palace is expected to release a personal tribute from His Majesty, recognising the sacrifices of WWII veterans and all who have served since.



