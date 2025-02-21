Elon Musk called out publicly by ex Grimes in new post

Grimes is holding Elon Musk accountable for their child’s deteriorating health.

In a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), the Genesis singer publicly called out the Tesla mogul over a health scare involving their baby.

"I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," she wrote in a tweet posted on Thursday, February 20. "This requires immediate attention."

The 36-year-old singer and songwriter pleaded with Musk, 53, to contact her directly. She further urged that if he didn’t want to speak to her, he should arrange for a third party to handle the matter.

"This is urgent, Elon," she insisted. In a follow-up tweet, Grimes refused to share any further details but continued to request with the father of her children.

"He won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap," she continued. "so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at."

Seemingly, after exhausting all options for contacting the tech avid, Grimes decided to use social media for immediate action.

For the unversed, the pop star and the SpaceX owner share four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, daughters, three-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl and two-year-old Techno Mechanicus.

The former couple were involved in an on and off relationship from 2018 to 2022.