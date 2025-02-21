Queen Camilla suffers new setback over past memory after Palace statement

King Charles wife Queen Camilla is said to be facing trouble after new shocking development, which has brought back memories from the past.

The 77-year-old Queen, who remained a steadfast companion of King Charles despite several hurdles, has suffered a fresh blow over Princess Diana play.

The production has raised eyebrows by issuing a trigger warning specifically for Camilla's presence in its upcoming show about Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

It to mention here that the Live Theatre's production of "Diana: The Untold And Untrue Story" lists Camilla Parker Bowles among potential triggers for the audiences.

It features Diana, being played by Linus Karp, in a unique theatrical blend of drag performance and multimedia elements.

The show is being promoted and enticing audiences in a meaningful way, asking fans "join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life".

An insider even went on explaining to the Mail that the warning may be "tongue in cheek".

It combines drag artistry with multimedia presentations, audience interaction and puppetry, all infused with what the theatre describes as "queer joy".

The news emerges after the Palace shared a statement about the monarch, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne's royal engagement. Earlier on the day, the royal family announced to reopen the Royal Collection Trust at St James Palace.



