King Charles, Queen Camilla invite Princess Anne for key meeting at Palace

Palace issues major life update about King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne

Royal family released a delightful statement from a significant meeting of key royal figures which took place at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles' office released photos from a gathering organised to honour the remarkable individuals and organisations, working wholeheartedly for philanthropic causes.

Alongside the pictures on the royal family's Instagram page, the message has also been issued by the Palace's officials.

The statement reads, "Thank you to the exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe."

"At Buckingham Palace, The King and Queen, joined by The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, welcomed guests to thank them for their vital work."

"The reception also marked the anniversaries of four global charities: @IHP_UK, @ShelterBoxUK, @IslamicReliefUK, and @ChristianAidUK."

"Their Majesties were shown displays on the work of these four charities, as well as a special collection of images from the @DisastersEmergencyCommittee."