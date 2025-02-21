Princess Anne receives major honour after revealing retirement plans

Princess Anne made her cancer-stricken brother King Charles proud after she was honoured with another big role despite being the hardest-working royal.

The Princess Royal announced as the patron of a Scottish Rugby charity after she opened up about her retirement plans.

According to The Mirror, Zara Tindall's mother will work alongside The Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation (MIPF), extending "support to injured grassroots players across Scotland."

Speaking about her major role, MIPF chair Ian Rankin said, "The Princess Royal has been a dedicated supporter of the Scotland rugby team through umpteen swings of fortune since the 1980s, performing the official opening of Murrayfield's East Stand in 1983 and becoming the SRU's Patron in 1986."

"Her passion for sport, her commitment to the game at all levels, is well documented and we are honoured to have her join us as our Patron."

It is important to note that Princess Anne received delightful honour after she debunked speculations of her retirement as an active working member of the royal family.

As per The Press Association, she said, "I don't think there's a retirement program on this particular life."

Anne added, "It really isn't written in, no. It isn't really an option, no, I don't think so."