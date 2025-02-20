Rihanna, A$AP Rocky gives emotional gift to defense Lawyer in firearm case

A$AP Rocky gets exonerated in firearm case

A$AP Rocky, who was accused of firing a semi-automatic gun at his former acquaintance Terrell Ephron, has been found not guilty in the case.

Reportedly, the incident took place four years back when Rocky allegedly fired a gun over an argument at Ephron near a hotel.

The rapper has been exonerated in the case and partner Rihanna is extremely grateful to God.

Lawyer Joe Tacopina defending the 36-year-old artist on the legal case has received a special gift from the couple.

As per Joe, the Diamonds singer and her partner has promised the attorney to name their next baby after him.

The lawyer told Extra: “They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby A$AP Joe.' I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

He also revealed that the Sundress singer said many other beautiful things to him as well.

“He told me he loved me and we're family”, shared Tacopina.

Rihanna and Rocky have been together since 2020. The lovebirds share two children named RZA and Riot.