Kim Kardashian gets into Kris Jenner mode with North West

Kim Kardashian recalls her own childhood as North West glams up for ‘The Lion King’

Kim Kardashian surprised herself by acting like her mom, Kris Jenner, with her daughter, North West.

The 44-year-old socialite discovered that her 11-year-old daughter wants her spotlight all to herself as she got ready to perform in The Lion King with a makeup team’s assistance.

North asked her mom to take a step back and told her glam team that they “can’t do” Kim’s hair, in the February 20th episode of The Kardashians.

As one of the hairstylists styled the reality star’s hair he revealed that North had told him he "can't do" her hair.

Listening to her preteen daughter’s boundary, Kim recalled that her own mother, Kris would always “walk into a room” as she got ready and, “without fail,” ask her glam team for “powder” or ask them, “How’s my lip? Do I need to fix my hair?”

“I’m always like, Mom, it’s not always about you, it’s my glam team,” added the SKIMS founder as she simultaneously realised that she was doing the same.

"... Right before the show, I’m like, to [North’s] glam, ‘How’s my lip? Do you have any powder? Can I…’ and I was like, [gasp] I’m Kris Jenner. Oh my God, I’m Kris Jenner, what’s happening… This is insane. I’m Kris Jenner.”

“I just felt like, God. I can’t ever complain about my mom again,” she added.

In addition to North, Kim shares son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West.