Buckingham Palace finally gives nod to Prince Harry, Invictus Games

King Charles made a surprise visit on Wednesday to show his support for a significant cause just days after Prince Harry had wrapped his Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex played an active role as the adaptive sporting event, which he founded in 2014 with the help of the Royal Foundation, as its latest iteration was held in Canada.

While there was no official acknowledgement of the event, despite the thawing the icy rift between Prince Harry and his cancer-stricken father, the royal family issued a new message with a nod to the estranged royal.

The Buckingham Palace released an update on the engagement as it shared shared photos on social media with a message.

“The King has visited the Centre for Injury Studies at @ImperialCollege London, highlighting the vital research that takes place here,” the caption read.

“His Majesty heard how Imperial applies lessons learned from previous conflicts, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, to support the wounded in Ukraine,” it continued.

“The Centre for Injury Studies brings together teams of engineers, scientists and clinicians to develop new ways of protecting against, diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating patients following traumatic injuries.”

Charles visit came after 2 years after Prince Harry visited the site. The Duke of Sussex had opened the Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial College in 2013.

Moreover, the technology which was being demonstrated by former Army captain and para-sports athlete David Henson.

Henson has a close association with Harry as he was a former participant at the Invictus Games. The King appeared to have a delightful conversation with him.