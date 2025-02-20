Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make coordinated statement at rapper's trial

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky braved the court chaos fashionably.

According to Page Six, during the rapper’s assault trial on Tuesday, February 18, the couple made an attention-garnering appearance in coordinated looks featuring grey pinstripe outfits.

The Fenty Beauty mogul looked corporate chic in a pinstripe grey button-down, blazer and brown wide-leg trousers.

She added a pop of colour to her earthy shade palette with a bright lipstick.

As for A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, he opted for the same pattern in a charcoal-coloured suit.

He paired the suit with a blue and white checkered button-up shirt and white tie.

The celebrities, who made the fashionable statement on the trial day, were reportedly seen smiling as they left the courthouse after the husband was found not guilty of shooting former friend A$AP Relli, real name Terrell Ephron, in 2021.

Additionally, as the Fashion Killa rapper heard the not-guilty verdict, a video shows him rushing over to his beloved wife, jumping into her arms as she held him in tears.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s sons, two-year-old RZA and nine-month-old Riot, also attended the trial following a few of their previous appearance on court dates.