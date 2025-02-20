Mindy Kaling gets role in new show after Walk Of Fame ceremony

Mindy Kaling new series after Walk Of Fame honour

Mindy Kaling just signed a new television show, right after her Walk Of Fame honour.

The American actress and comedian seems to be on a winning streak!

The writer and producer had more than one reason to celebrate this week. On the same day she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, news broke that she has a brand-new comedy series in the works at Hulu.

According to Variety, the former Office star has created Not Suitable for Work, a workplace comedy that follows five ambitious twenty-somethings navigating their careers—and whatever personal lives they can manage—in Manhattan’s glamorous Murray Hill neighborhood.

The series had previously been working under the title Murray Hill when it was first reported in April 2024.

This marks Kaling’s third collaboration with Hulu, following the success of The Mindy Project, which found a home on the streamer for its final three seasons, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, which she co-created in 2019.

But that’s not the only project Kaling has on the horizon.

The news of Not Suitable for Work comes just before the premiere of Running Point, her latest comedy for Netflix, which debuts on February 27. The sports comedy, starring Kate Hudson, was co-created by Kaling alongside Elaine Ko, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen.

As if a Hollywood milestone and two new shows weren’t enough, Kaling made sure to turn heads at her Walk of Fame ceremony, looking effortlessly stylish as she accepted the honor.