Kris Jenner’s ulterior motive behind helping Justin Bieber: Deets inside

Kris Jenner has recently planned to take advantage of Justin Bieber’s troubles for her reality show.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the momager would like to cash in on Justin’s troubles for her reality series ratings.

“Kris has heard all the rumblings that Justin is struggling, and she wants to help but she's also got an agenda,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Kris “is drooling at the idea of getting him on the show. She knows it would be gangbusters for their ratings”.

Another source opened up that the Baby hit-maker scared of being forced to “testify at the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs.

“It's not something Justin wants to talk about, but any time Diddy's name comes up he gets upset,” mentioned an insider.

The mole further said, “People are whispering that having everything exposed could ruin Justin's life.”

“It's traumatising, and it seems to have set him back in a big way,” added an insider.

While talking about Kris’ real agenda, an insider revealed that she “is always looking out for herself and her family, so you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need”.

“Even though Kris wants to help Justin, the first and foremost, she will help herself. That's how she operates,” added an insider.