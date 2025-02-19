Prince Harry leaves King Charles baffled with shocking announcement

Prince Harry has once again risked King Charles wrath with his bombshell decision amid ongoing tension with Queen Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014 when he was still a working royal, has seemingly left the monarch baffled with his major announcement.

Harry has reiterated that his Invictus Games will return to the UK in 2027, marking the first time it has been hosted in England since the inaugural Games in 2014.

However, the announcement has allegedly sparked King Charles's fury as his sporting competition is set to clash with a milestone birthday for the monarch's beloved wife Queen Camilla, who's never been in Harry's good book.

The games will take place in Birmingham in July, which clashes with Camilla's 80th birthday celebrations. She was born on July 17, 1947.

On Sunday, Prince Harry excited Britons to get ready for the event, putting his security concerns aside even after losing his High Court battle over UK police protection.

Meghan's husband Harry left fans emotional as he made the bold statement at the closing ceremony of the Vancouver Games, addressing a crowd of 20,000 at Rogers Stadium.

Harry's resolve came despite losing a court challenge last year regarding his right to state-funded police protection in the UK. He previously even expressed fears of potential knife or acid attacks, claiming that considers it too dangerous to bring his wife or children to Britain.