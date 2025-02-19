Nicola Coughlan reveals past obsession over surgery to look ‘less ugly’

Nicola Coughlan reveals her 'obsession' with beauty standards

Nicola Coughlan revealed she struggled with intense self-doubt about her body and appearance during her teenage years.

The Irish actress opened up about her obsession to look less "ugly" and wanting to have a forehead reduction surgery in an interview with Grazia Magazine.

"As a woman there's always something new that you should suddenly be self-conscious about," she said. "I remember, as a teenager, being obsessed with my forehead. I thought it was so ugly and vowed to get forehead reduction surgery when I was older."

However, the Derry Girls star is now grateful she didn't grow up in age of social media, where beauty standards dominate as she doesn't feel pressured by what she sees online today.

The 38-year-old artist also urged fans to not judge themselves against what they see on screen and on the red carpet because it doesn't reflect real life.

"One of the biggest things I've gleaned from working with so many beauty pros on the set of Bridgerton is that it's important to give yourself the odd reality check," Coughlan reflected.

"Everyone looks flawless, but of course we do! We get our make-up checked every three minutes, our hair is reset constantly. What you see [on the red carpet] is the work of a team of professionals. It's a fantasy."

The interview came days after Netflix’s virtual fan event on February 14th, which gave a few behind-the-scenes and clips from the upcoming season.

The event also announced Coughlan’s return to the screens as Penelope for Bridgerton season four, arriving soon on Christmas 2025 or Valentines Day 2026.