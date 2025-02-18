BTS ARMY reacts to J Hope’s emotional message on his 31st birthday

J Hope’s emotional message on his 31st birthday moved BTS ARMY to tears.

On Tuesday, February 18, South Korean news outlet Sports Today broke the news that the K-pop sensation has made a huge donation of 200 million won to Seoul Asan Medical Center.

The publication also shared a message by the birthday boy that read, "I hope this can be of some help to children who are suffering even at this moment. I sincerely hope that children can dream of a healthy and hopeful future."

"I think it is truly meaningful that I will continue to donate every year starting this year on my birthday," he further revealed.

His heartfelt message and an impactful decision to donate annually led his fans to pour in more love for Hobi and praise him.

"So generous and thoughtful as always," one fan gushed over J Hope with a teary eyes emoji.

Another noted on X, formerly Twitter, that J Hope's most philanthropic work is towards children.

"Has anyone noticed that much of Hobi’s donations go towards causes for children? It's so heartwarming how much he cares for the young ones and their future. I admire him so much," expressed a second user.

It is pertinent to note that J Hope’s 31st birthday marked her first since he completed his military duties on October 16, 2024.