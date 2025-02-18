Meghan Markle takes decisive step after receiving blow from King Charles

King Charles appeared to send a stern message to Meghan Markle by holding an important meeting with the Duchess' former allies.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's old pals, David and Victoria Beckham have been growing bond with the royal family.

Recently, the influential couple was invited to a special dinner hosted by the King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, which reportedly left Meghan "furious."

According to Radar Online, the Beckhams relationship with the royals "brought back all her old 'recollections' that she was treated badly by the royals and the Beckhams so this growing friendship is like a double blow for Meghan."

"It's no secret Meghan was desperate to befriend Victoria. She was a diehard fan before she ever met Harry so she had all kinds of collaborative plans with Victoria when Harry finally introduced them," an insider said.

It is also important to note that the sources previously claimed that Princess Kate might collaborate with Victoria after she was allegedly approached by Vogue.

"It's been driving Meghan bananas hearing things like this as it was supposed to be HER texting Victoria from a fitting room!" the source shared.

However, it has been said that the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has taken the decisive step and chose to focus on her own career after receiving a blow from King Charles.