Dara Huang lays down strict screen time rule as son Wolfie enjoys Florida getaway

Huang enforces a screen-free beach day with son Wolfie during their Florida holiday

Dara Huang has made it clear that there’s no room for screens during quality time with her son, Wolfie, as they enjoy a relaxing half-term holiday in Florida.

The eight-year-old, who is the son of Huang and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is currently visiting the state where his mother grew up.

In a playful post shared on Instagram, Huang captured Wolfie holding his iPad while heading toward the beach, with a message urging him to'drop the iPad!'

The video, which shows the mother-son duo enjoying the sun, was accompanied by the question: 'A parent that relates?'

Huang, an American architect, clearly wanted to make the most of their beach day without the distraction of electronic devices.

Wolfie recently became a big brother for the second time when his father, Edoardo, and his wife, Princess Beatrice, welcomed a baby girl, Athena Elizabeth Rose, born prematurely on January 22.

The newborn joins Wolfie and his younger sister, Sienna, in the family.

Although Huang and Edoardo separated in 2018 after a three-year relationship, they remain co-parents. Edoardo married Princess Beatrice in 2020, and the couple now has a growing family.