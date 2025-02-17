'James Bond' franchise lands in legal trouble ahead of new film release

Bond 26's fate blurs due to new lawsuit

Daniel Craig starrer James Bond franchise has been caught in a lawsuit ahead of the release of Bond 26.

Due to the new lawsuit, the future of the franchise seems to have blurred.

As the makers have already teased a Bond 26 in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, the legacy feels to have been shook as the legal suit targets the owners of the spy universe, Danjaq and Eon.

The duo has been slapped with a copyright lawsuit by a Dubai based property developer named Josef Kleindienst, for using the name and codename '007'.

Josef filed the case in the UK and EU challenging the franchise and the makers.

He argues that the owners have not commercially exploited the name across countless services and goods for instance electronic publishing, models of vehicles and digital media for over five years, reported The Guardian.

The lawsuit has targeted different versions of the name like 'James Bond 007' and 'Bond, James Bond'.

For the unversed, under the laws of UK and EU, if a name is not used actively for commercial purposes, then it can be defied.

The makers were already struggling with the casting matters and OG Daniel Craig has stepped down from the role. It looks like now they have another issue to deal with.