Jason Isaacs shares truth behind landing role in ‘The White Lotus’

Jason Isaacs, the Harry Potter alum, shared how he earned the role of Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus.

In conversation with the People Magazine, The Patriot star said that he "lied" to series’ creator Mike White and executive producer David Bernad during his in-person audition for the upcoming third season.

"You’re the first person I've ever said this to," the Peter Pan actor told the outlet. "I lied to Mike and Dave and told them I was a huge fan."

However, he admitted that he has watched the episode after the auditions. "I binged season 1 and season 2."

Isaacs went on explain why he hadn’t watched the show earlier, saying, "My family had started without me. They loved it like crazy, and season 2 came on and they said, 'Watch it,' and I went, 'I want to see season 1,' so I just hadn’t caught up."

He recalled watching the whole season in "a day and a half" realising "why people had made such a fuss."

The 61-year-old British actor then looked back at his audition, saying, "I was anxious and nervous. Then I got the job. I obviously didn’t do too appalling of a job."

The season three of The White Lotus also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Leo Woodall, Theo James, Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza and Alexandra Daddario. The TV show is set to premiere on February 16th, on HBO and Max.