David Harbour appears at ‘SNL 50’ red carpet without wedding ring

David Harbour at ‘SNL 50’ without ring

David Harbour is there at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special with a ringless hand.

The actor made a solo appearance at SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special, notably without his wedding ring, fueling ongoing speculation about his relationship with Lily Allen.

The Stranger Things actor, 49, walked the red carpet alone on Sunday, February 16, amid rumors that he and Allen have ended their four-year marriage.

Harbour’s attendance at the event comes shortly after he was linked to 27-year-old model Ellie Beers Fallon.

Photos obtained by Deux Moi and shared via Instagram on Saturday, February 15, showed the actor spending time with Fallon in Georgia.

According to The Daily Mail, the two allegedly met in Atlanta, where Harbour has been filming the final season of Stranger Things. The same report also claimed that Harbour and Fallon took a New Year's trip to India together, further adding to speculation about his marital status.

Rumors of a split between Harbour and Allen first surfaced in December 2024 when The Daily Mail reported that Harbour was spotted on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Months later, he attended the 2025 Critics Choice Awards without his wedding ring, a detail that did not go unnoticed by fans. His ring-less appearance at Sunday’s SNL 50 event has only intensified speculation that the couple may have called it quits.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Harbour nor Allen has publicly addressed their relationship status. The couple, who tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator in 2020, have remained silent about the reports of a potential separation.