Blake Lively takes a dig at Justin Baldoni for withholding receipts

Justin Baldoni refuses to provide phone receipts in Blake Lively lawsuit

Blake Lively has launched a new attack against Justin Baldoni after he refused to provide his phone receipts during their legal battle.

Lively’s legal team fired their shots after the Jane the Virgin star’s lawyer denied providing the receipts calling the demands for data “flagrantly overboard.”

Responding to Baldoni’s new legal move, a spokesperson for the Gossip Girl alum said, “If they have so many receipts why are they so afraid to produce them,” in conversation with People Magazine.

“Mr. Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties have already admitted that Ms. Lively raised concerns multiple times. They have admitted that they created a plan in case she ‘made her grievances public,’ in which they planned to plant stories suggesting Ms. Lively was a ‘bully’ and ‘weaponizing feminism,’ she said referring to Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman’s earlier claim about having receipts that could “expose” Lively.

“They have admitted that they were able to ‘bury’ anyone,” she said, referencing the alleged texts correspondence between Baldoni and his PR team obtained earlier.

The representative went on to say that Baldoni’s team had previously made multiple negative claims about Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, but “Now they want to block the very discovery that would expose them. If they didn’t do it, they would have nothing to hide.”

This comes after the Man Enough podcast host’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, wrote a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman where he refused to share phone details and other personal information for the case.