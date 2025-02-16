Brenda Song reflects on receiving musical project offer during Disney days

Brenda Song talks about receiving musical project offer by Disney

Brenda Song recently opened up about a time when she was offered a Disney musical project.

During the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's comedy series Running Point, the actress in a conversation with the People Magazine shared that she once had the opportunity to pursue music like many of her fellow former Disney stars.

Explaining why she turned down the offer, she said, "But I'm not a singer. My last name may be Song, but God is fair you do not want to hear me sing!"

Recalling her reaction to the idea, she jokingly added, "I was like, 'Are you sure about that?' You haven't heard me sing!' I never say never, but I don't think anybody wants to hear that."

Looking back on her career-defining projects, including Life of Zack & Cody and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, Song expressed deep pride in her journey.

She acknowledged the hard work that shaped her, saying, "I am the woman I am today, and it's because of all of that."

Reflecting on her experience, she described as a meaningful, adding, "I just look back on everything with such a fond smile because it's such a beautiful time in my life."

In addition to Running Point, Song also recently starred in The Last Showgirl which despite of receiving critical acclamation was snubbed by the 2025 Oscars.

The Running Point is slated to premiere on streaming platform on February 27, 2025.