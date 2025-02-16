Princess Eugenie gives nod to Harry, Meghan in delightful message

Princess Eugenie followed in the footsteps of Meghan Markle as she marked special occasions with her loved ones.

The Princess of York penned a heartfelt note to wish her husband Jack Brooksbank a very happy Valentine's Day.

Eugenie shared never-before-seen adorable family moments with fans on her official Instagram handle.

Apart from the couple, the newly released pictures featured Eugenie and Jack's two children, August and Ernest.

The Princess of York wrote, "My Valentine!! Love you to the moon and back.. Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops)."

Eugenie's message came after Meghan Markle released Valentine's Day message for her better half Prince Harry, who is in Canada for Invictus Games 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex released a PDA-filled picture and wrote, "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families."

Meghan shared that she is beyond "proud" of her husband for his incredible passion project.