Lily Allen's husband David Harbour found new girlfriend amid split rumours

Lily Allen, singer and actress who earlier caught her husband David Harbour cheating on a dating app, is having a tough time after learning that he has a new girlfriend now, who happens to be 22 years younger than him.

On Sunday, The Mail got to know that the 49-year-old actor is dating Ellie Fallon, a young model and aspiring actress who is 22 years his junior.

The Stranger Things actor reportedly known the younger model for a while now. However, a source revealed that she was the “mystery woman” fans saw with him during his New Year trip to India.

Lily, 39, has found out about the relationship, and friends said that she is “very upset” after spotting photos of Ellie smoking the cigars David is known to enjoy.

An insider shared: "Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset."

"Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split," they added.

A photo of Ellie, who has 10,000 Instagram followers, was posted on social media in October, weeks before David and Lily officially split.