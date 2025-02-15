Meryl Streep stuns fans with unexpected gesture next to Martin Short

Meryl Streep seemed fed up with the romance rumours about her and Martin Short as she made a bold move.

During her appearance at the Radio City Music Hall for Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary concert special, the Only Murders in the Building star flashed a shocking gesture in the camera while sitting next to her co-star Martin.

According to People, as the camera panned towards her, she shocked the viewers by giving a middle finger during a sketch featuring former cast members Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer reprising their SNL characters Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp.

As Ferrell, 57, said, "We have pretty significant floaters right now, but it doesn’t stop us from seeing so many middle fingers peppered in both the upper mezzanine and orchestra section. It’s just unbelievably rude," Gasteyer, 57, replied, "We’re talking about you, Meryl Streep. We see you."

The camera then cuts to the Oscar winner in the audience, raising her hand and flashing her middle finger while Martin, 74, and the audience laugh loudly.

The pair's outing together at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City on Friday, February 14, comes months after representatives for Martin shut down their relationship rumours.

Martin and Meryl, longtime friends, sparked speculation about the nature of their friendly relationship after the pair appeared particularly close at the 2024 Golden Globes in January of that year.