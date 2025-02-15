‘Captain America’ producer hints at Sam Wilson’s future

Nate Moore reveals the future of 'Sam Wilson's Captain America

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore recently teased Anthony Mackie’s (Sam Wilson) possible appearance in upcoming Marvel films.

Reported by the Entertainment Weekly, Nate Moore, a long time Marvel producer said, "We always try not to get too ahead of ourselves. We don't want to promise anything that we are not going to deliver on."

"But I will say what's great about this film [Brave New World] is it really cements Sam as the Captain America for the MCU."

Moore also hinted that if MCU delves into the "multiverse business" again, Sam would play a key role in handling the situation. He revealed that he and the Avengers' creative team are currently trying to figure it out.

However, he admitted that, "this is not the last time you're going to see Sam Wilson as Cap. And certainly, if the world is in danger, I can't imagine Captain America is not in the mix."

Recently, in a interview with the Deadline, Mackie confirmed that he will return for the next two Avengers movies that is, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doomsday will star Robert Downy Jr, who after playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, will play villain Doctor Doom suggesting he could be a Stark variant from another world. Meanwhile, Secret Wars will more than likely involve a collision of various realities.

The Captain America: Brave New World was released in theatres in February 14th, While Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on May 1, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.