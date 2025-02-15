Kylie Jenner supports boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Berlin Film Festival

Kylie Jenner, On Valentine's Day, showed her love and support for her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the 2025 Berlin Film Festival.

Chalamet, 27, walked the red carpet ahead of a special screening of A Complete Unknown, where he was praised for his portrayal of Bob Dylan.

Inside the theatre, Jenner, 27, and the Dune star were spotted holding hands, with Jenner affectionately rubbing her boyfriend's face at one point.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul looked stunning in a shimmering black dress and matching shoes, while Chalamet donned a cotton candy pink chrome hearts hoodie, pink Timberland shoes, and matching trousers.

This romantic evening out marks the latest in a string of high-profile appearances by the couple. Last month, the Wonka star took Jenner to the 2025 Golden Globes, where they shared a kiss on the lips during the ceremony.

She also attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty later that month, following Chalamet's hosting stint.

Most recently, the pair attended the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 11, where Chalamet is celebrating his Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

“I am enormously honoured by this distinction,” the actor said in a statement after receiving a nomination for his work in A Complete Unknown.

“But most sincerely, I am OVERJOYED for the production’s recognition. … For our film to be recognized by the Academy in this way is a testament to Bob’s lasting legacy.”

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023 before being photographed for the first time together two months later.