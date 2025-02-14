Palace releases emotional statement after Prince William, Kate Middleton's latest stunt

Palace releases emotional statement after Prince William, Kate Middleton latest stunt

King Charles III's office has issued a heartfelt statement with an important update about the key royal figure after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their new breathtaking photo on Valentine's Day.

Edward, the late Queen’s 89-year-old cousin and the oldest working member of the royal family, was honoured by the royal family as he visited Germany on Thursday to represent the monarch at the solemn occasion.

The Duke of Kent's latest pictures from the event was released by the royal family's social media accounts with an emotional message.

The Palace released details of Edward's visit and his historic speech: "As Royal Patron of the @dresden_trust since its creation in 1993, and the British German Association since 1994, The Duke of Kent represented The King at events to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Bombing of Dresden during the Second World War."

In a speech delivered in German, The Duke said: “We are gathered here today to commemorate the terrible destruction and loss of life 80 years ago. In addition to the grief we feel in our hearts, we also look back on 30 years of reconciliation and growing friendship between Britain and the people of Dresden.”

The message continued: "The Duke of Kent His Royal Highness has long supported British-German reconciliation efforts and has visited Dresden on many occasions. In 2015, The Duke was honoured with the Dresden International Peace Prize during the 70th anniversary commemoration for his contribution to the reconciliation efforts."

The late Queen's cousin joined a poignant human chain of hundreds of people who stood, as the snow fell, hand in hand to form a protective ring around the old town in remembrance of those who died.

Around 25,000 people were reportedly killed in the firestorm and much of the historic baroque city was razed to the ground when British and American bombers launched the aerial raid three months before the end of the Second World War.

The heartfelt post comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their romantic picture on Valentine's Day, attracting massive praise from fans and friends.