Travis Kelce forced to make big choice amid Taylor Swift split rumours

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift face tough time following career setbacks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked breakup speculations at his Super Bowl game when the NFL star suffered big defeat.

The 35-year-old athlete is reportedly not only going through relationship troubles but also major career dilemma.

According to a report by The Athletic, that came out on Thursday, February 13th, Kelce is given a deadline by his team Kansas City Chiefs to decide whether he is retiring or not, until March 14th.

The ultimatum to make up his mind comes after the Chiefs badly lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday at the Super Bowl game.

Following the match, a dejected looking Kelce sparked retirement speculations as his contact with the team runs through the 2025 season and includes an $11.5 million roster bonus that is due March 15th, as per the outlet’s report.

This comes after the tight end addressed retirement rumours during the latest New Heights episode, “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions,” he said.

Kelce added, “I'm gonna take some time to figure it out. And, I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's a wholehearted decision. I'm not half-assing it, and I'm fully here for them.”

The year started off with a couple of career setbacks for Kelce and his pop superstar girlfriend, as his Super Bowl defeat closely followed her Grammy snub.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker went empty-handed after being nominated for six awards.