King Charles 'feelings' laid bare for Harry, Meghan after Trump's remark

A royal insider has revealed how King Charles likely received Donald Trump's scathing attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Trump recently stated that he wouldn't expel Prince Harry from the US, despite a dispute over his visa application.

The issue arose after Harry admitted to using narcotics in his biography Spare, sparking questions about why he was allowed to enter the country.

However, Trump took a jab at the couple, saying he wouldn't deport Harry since he already had "enough problems" with Meghan, whom he called "terrible".

This comment comes amid a long-standing feud between Trump and the Sussexes. Meghan has previously labelled Trump as misogynistic, while Trump has stated that he's "no fan" of the Duchess.

The King, who once declared his admiration for his son and daughter-in-law while they "build their lives overseas," may find relief in Trump's position about Harry's visa status, according to a royal source.

The insider told the Daily Mail: "The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty,' a royal source tells me. 'While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there's an ocean between him and Harry."

It comes after last week when a judge in the US hinted that he is open to the possibility of releasing some of the sealed documents from Harry's US visa application. Judge Carl Nichols has seen secret records revealing details of Harry's visa status in the US, but they are currently sealed. The latest development in the two-year legal battle saw the judge explain in a Washington DC hearing last week that he wanted "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn't violate privacy."

For those unversed, the Heritage Foundation questioned why Prince Harry was allowed into the US in 2020 after admitting to drug use in his book Spare.

They argued he received special treatment or lied on his immigration forms, and requested his visa records. The US Department of Homeland Security rejected the request. US visa applications require disclosure of past and current drug use.