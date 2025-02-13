Lainey Wilson gets engaged to boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges

Lainey Wilson and her boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges took their relationship to the next level.

Taking over to her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 12, the country superstar announced that she got engaged to her boyfriend after the former NFL player popped the question.

"4x4xU forever," she captioned the joint social media post with a red heart emoji, referring to her song 4x4xU from her latest album, Whirlwind.

The montage of photos and videos offered a glimpse of the romantic and other intimate moments after which Wilson added another title to her already remarkable resume: a fiancee.

In the announcement post Wilson shared a brief fun filled clip of herself walking down the stairs and saying "boo" as she flashed her hand in front of the camera.

The newly engaged couple’s friends and fans cheered for the couple in the comments section, with one remarking on her walk, saying, "SHE’S WALKIN WITH THAT DIAMOND LIMP [diamond, ring, high five and heart eyes emoji] congratulations!!!"

"WE’RE SCREAMING FROM THE BAYOU TO KENTUCKY [white heart emoji]. CONGRATS," another fan chimed in with a celebration emoji.

“AHHHH LAINEY CONGRATS!!!!!” a third exclaimed. Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section, gushing over the couple and sending warm wishes.

Wilson and Hodges began dating in 2021 before making an official appearance together for the first time at the ACM Awards in May 2023.