Kanye West, Biance Censori get into heated argument before Grammys drama?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who recently sparked massive controversy after their 2025 Grammy Awards appearance, reportedly got into a heated argument before the night.

The rapper and his wife made headlines when Censori appeared at the event wearing nothing but a thin bodysuit which exposed her bare body, while West was all covered up in his usual all-black look.

Actress Riley Mae Lewis, who was nearby, told The Sun that she felt the growing tension between the couple before they hit the red carpet. "I thought they might’ve been arguing," she revealed.

"She didn’t look like she was fully on board with the scandal he wanted to create."

A lip reader later claimed Kanye urged Censori to show off her outfit, allegedly telling her to "make a scene." A body language expert thought she looked uneasy, while a Hollywood PR insider suggested Kanye staged the whole thing just to "cash in."

A lip reader claimed that the Heartless rapper urged his wife to reveal more of her outfit, allegedly telling her to "make a scene."

Kanye West earlier disappeared from his social media, deactivating his X (formerly Twitter).